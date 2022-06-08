4-star Oklahoma WR Micah Tease locks in official visit for later this month

Michigan State has added another highly-touted 2023 prospect to their visitor’s list this month.

Four-star wide receiver Micah Tease announced on Tuesday that he’ll be taking an official visit to Michigan State from June 24 -26. Tease is ranked as the No. 131 overall prospect and No. 9 athlete in 247Sports’ 2023 rankings.

Tease holds offers from more than 25 programs, including some of the game’s biggest schools such as Oklahoma, USC, Alabama, LSU and Notre Dame.

A few weeks ago, Tease released his top 10 schools list — which Michigan State was part of. He is currently projected to end up at Oklahoma, but this official visit to the Spartans’ campus could help change the tides in his recruitment. We will have to wait and see, but regardless this is yet another sign of the positive momentum on the recruiting trail for Michigan State.

