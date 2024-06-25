4-star Ohio OL names Michigan State football in top seven

Avon Lake (OH) native Maxwell Riley has cut his list down to seven and the Spartans have made the cut. Michigan State is listed alongside six other elite programs, vying for the offensive lineman’s talent.

https://x.com/bigmax2026/status/1805599160097267771

The Spartans are featured with Alabama, Clemson, Florida State, Missouri, Ohio State and Oklahoma.

Riley is a 6-foot-5, 265 pound offensive lineman that is ranked as a 4-star prospect inside of the top 50.

