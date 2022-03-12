4-star offensive tackle sets March visit date to the Swamp

The Gators will get another visitor in March as Billy Napier and his staff work tirelessly to bring the Orange and Blue back to national prominence on the college football gridiron. One of the latest prep prospects to announce his visit date to Gainesville is four-star offensive lineman Wilkin Formby out of Northridge in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, who told Gators Online that he plans to visit the Swamp on Friday, March 18, as well as the following day.

UF’s offensive coordinator and co-offensive line coach Rob Sale has led the efforts to recruit the young man, offering a scholarship to Formby at the beginning of the month. Sale’s previous connection with the Crimson Tide in Tuscaloosa has been a benefit to the efforts, setting the table for the two to share their mutual interests and helping to build a connection. The 6-foot-7-inch, 295-pound lineman noted that Florida has, “a successful program. It has a great history to it and they have a good fan base.”

Formby is the No. 11 offensive tackle and No. 141 player overall in the 2023 class, as well as the No. 13 player in the state of Alabama, according to On3. He has already received offers from Alabama, Ole Miss, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Kentucky, Penn State, Miami, Florida State and USC among others, and has already visited ‘Bama and the Sooners. There are currently no other campus visits scheduled after Florida but is certain to change quickly given the number of suitors he has.

