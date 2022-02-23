4-star offensive tackle previews his Florida visit in March

Four-star offensive tackle Payton Kirkland has made several trips to the Swamp under coach Dan Mullen and his staff, but March 5 will be his first time seeing the Gators under coach Billy Napier. He caught up with Swamp247‘s Blake Alderman to preview his visit to Gainesville that he’s looking forward to.

So far, most of his conversations have been with Florida offensive line coach Rob Sale. He said his phone calls with him have gone well and that they are expanding their relationship.

On his visit, Kirkland looks forward to meeting the whole staff in person and putting names to faces.

“I just want to see the consistency in person, because they have been very consistent in recruiting me since they got here,” he said. “They are prioritizing me like they said they would and they want a chance to roll out the Orange carpet for me when I get there for a visit. They are definitely trying to make it hard for me to say no. I am keeping them in close consideration like I am everyone else.”

He always appreciates the staff’s approach when they are recruiting him because they want to get to know him as a person first and foremost.

Kirkland mentioned that he likes coach Sale because he is someone who will take care of his players. He said he doesn’t know Napier that well, but it’s clear that everyone on staff believes and trusts him and that speaks volumes to him and other recruits.

Kirkland added that his mother will play a big factor in his recruitment and said the Florida staff have done a great job recruiting her as well.

“They have definitely been doing that,” he said. “My mom is very excited about getting up there on March 5. She is excited to see how things are and feel things out. We will get to know the staff when we get there and then she will be able to give her opinion more then.”

His trip to Florida next month is his only one set so far, but in April, he plans to use the first of his five official visits to Georgia.

He plans to see how trips unfold this offseason before making a decision.

