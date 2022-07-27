4-star offensive tackle moves Swamp visit date to big weekend

A tidal wave of high school recruits is closing in on Gainesville this weekend for Florida football’s annual Friday Night Lights and team cookout. The bags are packed, the trips are booked and the top prep prospects from around the country have begun to descend upon the Swamp in the days leading up to the big events.

However, there has been a bit of a change in plans for four-star offensive tackle Tyree Adams out of New Orleans (Louisiana) St. Augustine. The 6-foot-5-inch, 285-pound trench warrior was originally scheduled to stop by campus on Wednesday and Thursday of this week for his third visit with the team, but instead, has pushed back his dates to July 30 and 31 to squeeze in a visit with the LSU Tigers and Ole Miss Rebels beforehand.

He will also be back to watch the Gators’ season-opener at home against the Utah Utes on September 3.

Florida and the two aforementioned schools account for three of Adams’ top four preferred destinations, with the Georgia Bulldogs also in the mix. The Orange and Blue have a bit of an edge on the sidelines as running backs coach Jabbar Juluke brings in strong ties from his home in the bayou.

“Coach Juluke actually coached my head coach,” he told 247Sports. “He coached him and a few of my assistant coaches at my school. We have an amazing relationship with coach Juluke. Coming from Louisiana, he understands.”

Adams is currently ranked No. 196 overall and No. 20 in his class nationally according to the 247Sports composite, while the On3 consensus has him at Nos. 209 and 17, respectively. LSU holds the lone crystal ball prediction from 247Sports while dominating the On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine’s numbers with a 91.3% chance of signing him; the Gators are second at 2.8%.