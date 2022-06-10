4-star offensive tackle out of Louisiana to visit Lincoln this weekend

A consensus class of 2023 4-star offensive tackle out of Louisiana will make an official visit to Lincoln this weekend. Zalance Heard plays for Neville High School out of Monroe, Louisiana will be spending time with the Nebraska Cornhusker coaching staff. The 6’6″ 300-pound lineman is listed as the #6 prospect to come out of Louisiana by 247sports, while on3.com has listed Heard as the #5 prospect out of Bayou State.

Regardless, it’s clear that the tackle is highly thought of, not just by the Cornhuskers. Heard has received offers from Michigan, Florida State, Baylor, and LSU. He’s currently being recruited by Husker offensive line coach Bryan Applewhite and wide receiver coach Mickey Joseph, and it’s no surprise to see Joseph involved considering the deep connections he still has to that area. Another interesting note is that a former member of Neville High School is already on the Nebraska roster in the form of freshman running back Ajay Allen. Heard initially played on the defensive line but switched to the offensive line his junior year.

