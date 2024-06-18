4-star offensive lineman Jackson Lloyd announces commitment date

One of the top offensive line recruits, Jackson Lloyd, is set to commit to one of six schools on Tuesday and the Oregon Ducks are hoping they will be the big winners.

The 6-foot-7, 290-pound lineman from Carmel, Calif. is rated as the No. 16 offensive lineman in the country in the Class of 2025 and No. 13 in the state of California.

Oregon is in competition with the usuals such as Alabama, USC, Tennessee, Ohio State and Stanford. While the Cardinal may seem like the outsider here, Stanford has a rich history with this position and it wouldn’t be the shocker to land Lloyd as it seems to be on the surface.

The Ducks have concentrated on the line on both sides of the ball ever since they landed Dan Lanning as the head coach three years ago and on the whole, they’ve been fairly successful in getting their guy.

🚨NEWS🚨 Elite OT Jackson Lloyd is set to announce his commitment tomorrow⌛️ Lloyd ranks No. 29 NATL. (No. 6 OT) in the 2025 On300. Read: https://t.co/PTTLdXTvls pic.twitter.com/h9kPz6JjrF — On3 Recruits (@On3Recruits) June 17, 2024

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire