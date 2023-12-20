4-star offensive lineman Eugene Brooks signs with the Oklahoma Sooners

The Oklahoma Sooners have become well-known for their development along the offensive line. Led by Bill Bedenbaugh, Oklahoma has put a number of offensive linemen into the NFL in recent years.

Bedenbaugh has been effective in his recruiting efforts, helping the Sooners land a number of blue-chip prospects. In 2024, one of the more intriguing players is four-star offensive lineman Eugene Brooks. Brooks officially signed his National Letter of Intent with the Sooners.

Brooks, who hails from Chatsworth, Ca. could end up playing either guard or tackle for the Sooners. According to Greg Biggins at 247Sports, he’s been dominant on the camp circuit, earning several awards along the way.

He’s the No. 5 interior offensive lineman, according to 247Sports, and the No. 14 player in the state of California.

While the Sooners have relied on transfer portal additions in recent years, their 2024 recruiting class could reset the depth chart moving forward. Brooks has a chance to come in and make an impact in year one with the departures of McKade Mettauer, Cayden Green, and Savion Byrd at guard.

He’ll have a steep learning curve as all freshmen offensive linemen do, but as an early enrollee, will get a head start on preparing for his first year of college football in 2024.

