4-star offensive line prospect set to visit LSU

Bulking up the offensive line will certainly be a priority for Tigers coach Brian Kelly in recruiting over the next couple of cycles, and he could be set to offer another blue-chip lineman from the 2023 class.

Vysen Lang, a 6-foot-4 335 pound four-star offensive tackle from Pike Road, Alabama, is set to visit Baton Rouge on March 21.

Offensive line coach Brad Davis has been the primary recruiter for Lang but the Tigers have yet to officially offer him. Lang plays for the Pike Road Patriots, one of the fastest-growing schools in the state of Alabama.

Pike Road played its first football season as a 3A school in 2018. They finished with a 6-5 record that year. Since then, the Patriots have been an absolute menace to everyone that they have played against.

Due to their massive growth, Pike Road moved up to Class 5A after the 2019 season. Last season was their best year yet as they finished 14-0 and won the 5A state championship game against Pleasant Grove 51-14. Lang was a pivotal part of that team as he terrorized opposing defenders and made more pancakes than IHOP.

Lang will hope to receive an offer while he’s in town, and if he does, LSU could be in a good position for him. However, there will certainly be strong competition for the rising prospect.

