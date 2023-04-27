4-star NJ defensive back gets Michigan State football offer

New cornerbacks coach Jim Salgado has gone back to the northeast to offer a defensive back, this time in the 2025 recruiting class.

The Spartans have offered Jahmir Joseph, who plays his high school football at St. Joseph Regional High School and is a native of Montvale, New Jersey.

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire