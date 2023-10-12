4-star NC State WR commit projected to flip to Georgia

Head coach Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs recently lost a commitment from four-star wide receiver recruit Ny Carr. Carr switched his commitment to the Miami Hurricanes.

Since Carr’s decommitment, Georgia has been looking for another wide receiver to commit to the Bulldogs. Georgia may have found its next commitment in the class of 2024 in NC State commit Terrell Anderson.

Terrell Anderson is a four-star recruit that plays high school football for Grimsley High School in Greensboro, North Carolina. Anderson, who is a member of the 2024 recruiting cycle, is ranked as the No. 356 recruit, the No. 11 recruit in North Carolina, and No. 53 wide receiver.

Anderson has been committed to NC State since Aug. 12. 247Sports NC State insider Michael Clark projects that Anderson will flip his commitment from NC State to Georgia.

Terrell Anderson is NC State’s fourth highest-ranked commitment in the class of 2024. His potential decommitment would be a big blow to the Wolfpack, who have the No. 33 recruiting class in the country.

Georgia currently only has two commitments at wide receiver in the class of 2024. Georgia football has the No. 1 recruiting class in the country with 26 total commitments.

