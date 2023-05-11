4-star Michigan State CB commit sets official visit to Florida

Westland Hialeah cornerback Jamari Howard may be committed to the Michigan State Spartans, but Billy Napier’s recruiting staff isn’t slowing down their pursuit of the South Florida four-star defensive back.

Howard is expected in Gainesville for an official visit to Florida over the first weekend of June (2-4), according to a Swamp247 report. He’s no stranger to campus having visited UF three times in 2023 already, but an official visit is a big step forward for the Gators.

Defensive backs coach Corey Raymond has been his main point of contact within the football program, and the two are connecting well. Raymond is well-known as one of the top defensive back coaches in the country, especially when it comes to developing talent for the next level.

Florida isn’t the only school pushing for a flip, though. Florida State, Miami and Rutgers are just three of several programs still pursuing him. He says that the Gators sit in his “top group” right now, but Howard is still firm in his commitment to Michigan State for now.

Howard is a four-star prospect, according to 247Sports, On3 and ESPN. Rivals.com has him listed as a three-star and ranked significantly lower all-around for some reason. The On3 industry ranking, which uses a weighted average of all four services, still puts Howard in the top 100, though.

He is ranked No. 79 nationally, No. 10 among cornerbacks and No. 13 among players from the Sunshine State in the class of 2024.

