4-star Michigan commit switches official visit date with Gators

Florida’s 2022 recruiting class has a lot of room to grow, and though coach Billy Napier has been working on a limited timescale, he’s been making a late push for a number of players ahead of national signing day on Feb. 2.

One such player is four-star linebacker Kevonte Henry. The 6-foot-4-inch, 225-pound prospect from Leuzinger High School in Lawndale, California, has been committed to Jim Harbaugh and Michigan since June 25. While he remains committed to the Wolverines, he plans to take an official visit to Gainesville the weekend of Jan. 28.

According to Greg Biggins of 247Sports, Henry’s commitment to Michigan mostly stemmed from his relationship with director of player personnel Courtney Morgan, who has now taken a job at Washington. Henry visited the Huskies on Dec. 10. He also has a visit set with Oklahoma the weekend of Jan. 14.

Those planned visits were initially the other way around, with Henry planning to head to Florida on Jan. 14 and Norman on Jan. 28, but he decided to switch them around and give the Gators the final visit.

A California native, Henry has also been a longtime USC target, and he had a prior relationship with UF receivers coach Keary Colbert, who is now recruiting him to Gainesville. The No. 376 player in the 247Sports Composite, Henry is an outside linebacker that largely projects as an edge rusher or defensive end at the next level.

Florida fans will have the opportunity to watch Henry play in the Polynesian Bowl on Jan. 22 the weekend before he takes his final official visit to Gainesville. UF and Napier got in the game late for Henry, offering him on Dec. 22, but they’ll hope that his visit less than a week before signing day will sway him from his commitment to the Wolverines.

Related

Here's how the SEC fared in final USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll Two more Florida football signees enroll on campus Florida looking to get another 4-star running back on campus The Athletic calls Florida football SEC's 'most confusing team' in 2021 Here's when this 2023 5-star CB plans on visiting Florida

Story continues

List

5 reasons Gator fans should be patient with Billy Napier

List

5 reasons why Florida fans won't be patient with Billy Napier

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.