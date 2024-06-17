Advertisement

4-star Mater Dei WR Marcus Harris announces college commitment

zachary neel
·1 min read

The Oregon Ducks were in the running to land 4-star wide receiver Marcus Harris, one of the top-ranked prospects on the West Coast, but he decided to go elsewhere on Monday morning.

Harris, who is a Mater Dei star, announced that he would be committing to the Oklahoma Sooners, choosing them over Georgia, UCLA, and Oregon. Harris is rated by the 247Sports Composite as the No. 164 overall player in the 2025 class, and the No. 17 WR.

Had he committed to Oregon, Harris would have been the fourth receiver in the class for the Ducks, headlined by 5-star Dallas Wilson.

Oregon has had great success recruiting out of Mater Dei over the past few years, landing guys like 5-star Aydin Breland and 4-star Nasir Wyatt as of late.

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire