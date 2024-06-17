4-star Mater Dei WR Marcus Harris announces college commitment

The Oregon Ducks were in the running to land 4-star wide receiver Marcus Harris, one of the top-ranked prospects on the West Coast, but he decided to go elsewhere on Monday morning.

Harris, who is a Mater Dei star, announced that he would be committing to the Oklahoma Sooners, choosing them over Georgia, UCLA, and Oregon. Harris is rated by the 247Sports Composite as the No. 164 overall player in the 2025 class, and the No. 17 WR.

Had he committed to Oregon, Harris would have been the fourth receiver in the class for the Ducks, headlined by 5-star Dallas Wilson.

BREAKING: Four-Star WR Marcus Harris has Committed to Oklahoma, he tells me for @on3recruits The 6’0 185 WR from Santa Ana, CA chose the Sooners over Georgia, Oregon, & UCLA “Mama we one step closer, this ain’t gon be the last time they hear of me. BOOMER SOONER ⭕️”… pic.twitter.com/pSnbYmyNHY — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) June 17, 2024

Oregon has had great success recruiting out of Mater Dei over the past few years, landing guys like 5-star Aydin Breland and 4-star Nasir Wyatt as of late.

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire