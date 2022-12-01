4-star Malachi Coleman, No. 4 ATH in 2023, decommits from Nebraska

Zachary Neel
One of the main storylines to keep an eye on in college football over the next couple of weeks is certain players decommitting and opening up their recruitment ahead of early signing day.

Sometimes it will be because of other offers, sometimes it will be because of a new coaching staff that was hired, one in which they didn’t have the connection with in their recruitment.

For 4-star athlete Malachi Coleman, that may be the case. Coleman, the No. 4 ATH in the 2023 class and No. 68 overall player in the nation, committed to the Nebraska Cornhuskers back in October of this year. However, Nebraska has since undergone a coaching change and brought in Matt Rhule to lead things.

Coleman announced his de-commitment on Thursday.

For the Oregon Ducks, this is something to pay attention to. They were originally once of the teams after this elite athlete and landed in his top 7 before Coleman committed to Nebraska.

Does that mean that they will land him again? Not for sure, but you can guess that Dan Lanning is at the very least going to be checking back in.

Malachi Coleman’s Recruiting Profile

Ratings

Stars

Overall

State

Position

247

Rivals

ESPN

On3 Recruiting

247 Composite

 

Vitals

Hometown

Projected Position

Height

Weight

Class

 

Recruitment

Top Schools Before Commitment

  • Oregon Ducks

  • Nebraska Cornhuskers

  • Georgia Bulldogs

  • Michigan Wolverines

  • Oklahoma Sooners

  • Ole Miss Rebels

  • USC Trojans

