Will 4-star Lugard Edokpayi visit Michigan for an official visit?

Lugard Edokpayi has very quietly become one of the top uncommitted players in the nation. The Maryland standout defensive lineman has an impressive offer list with an equally impressive list of official visits lined up. But will Michigan football, the most recent school to offer, get an official visit.

Last week, Edokpayi announced a top five of Florida State, Maryland, Michigan State, Rutgers and Texas A&M. One hour after his announcement, Michigan offered.

Incredibly athletic and long, Edokpayi is 6-foot-5 and 225-pound defensive end at Bishop McNamara (Forestville, Maryland). He is a four-star recruit according to ESPN.

The Wolverines have the potential to be a game-changer in his recruitment. While Edokpayi hasn’t updated his top five – or expanded it officially into a top six – it definitely appears that the Michigan is trending well with him.

“I’m definitely excited about Michigan,” Edokpayi told USA TODAY High School Sports this week. “They’re a great football program so I’m definitely open to them.”

The message from the Wolverines, he said, was simple.

“(That) I’m a great player and they can see me doing big things with the right guidance and help,” Edokpayi said. “Get me to the next level and talked to me about a little bit of their culture.”

This weekend, Edokpayi will be visiting Minnesota. After that, he will be at Rutgers in the first weekend of December followed by Texas A&M. He plans on visiting Michigan and Florida State after that.

Two weeks ago, he visited Rutgers for their 35-16 loss to No. 1 Ohio State. Edokpayi was impressed with the direction of the program under Rutgers head coach Greg Schiano.

“They made the cut because they were straightforward from the get-go,” Edokpayi said. “Coach Schiano is a great coach and the way he talks, I respect him.”

