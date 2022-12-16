4-star LSU target has made his decision

The Tigers — alongside the other finalists — will have to wait until Jordan Hall makes things official on Thursday, but the four-star defensive lineman from Westside High School in Jacksonville, Florida, has reportedly made up his mind, according to On3′ Chad Simmons (subscription required).

Hall — the No. 56 overall player in the On3 Consensus rankings who is coming off his final official visit to Georgia — has also taken trips to Florida, Alabama and LSU. All four finalists have been active in recruiting him down the stretch with home visits this week, and the Tigers were in to see him on Tuesday.

Simmons said he still thinks the Bulldogs have the edge, and they are also a heavy favorite on the On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine. However, he did say that all the finalists still have a shot here.

This one’s probably Georgia with the Gators as an unlikely second option, but LSU will certainly continue to push until Hall signs on the dotted line.

