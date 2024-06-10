4-star LSU safety target commits to Ohio State

The LSU Tigers have the makings of a spectacular 2025 recruiting class, but they missed out on one player for whom they were a finalist.

On Sunday, four-star safety Faheen Delane committed to Ohio State. LSU and Oregon were the other finalists.

The Olney, Maryland, prospect ranks as the No. 2 safety in the class and No. 34 player nationally, according to the 247Sports composite. His commitment to the Buckeyes is far from a surprise as they held multiple predictions to land him.

Delane was originally planning to take an official visit to LSU on June 21, but with his commitment announcement, it’s unclear if he still intends to take that trip.

LSU’s 11-man 2025 class, headlined by No. 1 overall prospect Bryce Underwood, still ranks second nationally according to On3 behind the Buckeyes.

