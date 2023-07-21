4-star LSU OL target commits to Alabama

In a decision that didn’t come as a major surprise, LSU lost out on the sweepstakes for 2024 four-star interior offensive lineman William Sanders as the Alabama prospect committed to the in-state Crimson Tide on Friday.

Sanders, who chose Alabama over LSU and Mississippi State, is a native of Brookwood, Alabama. He’s a top-400 prospect nationally and ranks as the No. 21 player in the state of Alabama.

The Crimson Tide were the heavy favorite, receiving several Crystal Ball projections leading up to Sanders’ commitment. They were also the favorite according to On3’s Recruiting Prediction Machine, and those predictions ultimately held true.

LSU currently has just one interior offensive line commit in its 2024 class, three-star Marrero, Louisiana, prospect Khayree Lee. The Tigers have 18 commitments overall in a class that ranks No. 14 nationally.

