4-star LSU legacy receiver CJ Wiley announces 3 finalists, commitment date

LSU is looking to add to its receiver class after losing a commitment from No. 1 wideout Dakorien Moore — who it remains in the mix for — last month.

The Tigers are in luck as they made the cut for four-star receiver CJ Wiley, son of former LSU defensive end Chuck Wiley. They’re joined by Georgia and Florida State, according to On3’s Chad Simmons.

The Milton (Alpharetta, Ga.) prospect ranks as the No. 136 player in the 2025 cycle and the nation’s No. 15 receiver. He’s officially visited the Tigers and Bulldogs in the last two weeks, and he has a visit set in Tallahassee next weekend.

NEWS: 4-star WR CJ Wiley is down to #FSU, #Georgia and #LSU. The Peach State playmaker has also set his commitment date. Story: https://t.co/wOkZJ5LrAu pic.twitter.com/UYOxqQFJMh — ChadSimmons (@ChadSimmons_) June 14, 2024

The Tigers have an 11-man 2025 class that ranks as high as No. 2 nationally, but it currently features just one receiver commitment from four-star New Orleans prospect TaRon Francis.

Contact/Follow us @LSUTigersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Louisiana State news, notes, and opinions.

Follow Tyler to continue the conversation on Twitter: @TylerNettuno

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire