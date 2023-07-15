4-star LSU cornerback target commits to Auburn

LSU lost out on the sweepstakes for four-star Lilburn (Ga.) Parkview cornerback Jalyn Crawford on Saturday. The four-star picked Auburn over LSU and Florida.

The decision was far from a surprise. AU had long been seen as the favorite here, and the Tigers picked up a spate of Crystal Ball projections from 247Sports in recent days leading up to his commitment.

Crawford is ranked as the No. 159 overall player in the 2024 class on the 247Sports Composite, and he’s the No. 23 prospect in the state of Georgia. LSU still has just three top-200 commits, though the Tigers do have a pair of cornerbacks on board in Ondre Evans and Wallace Foster.

LSU’s 18-man 2024 recruiting class currently ranks 13th nationally, according to 247Sports.

