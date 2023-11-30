4-star LSU cornerback target announces commitment date

One of the best cornerbacks in the 2024 recruiting class has announced his commitment date. The four-star corner from Waco, Texas, has trimmed his final list of schools down to five, LSU, Texas, Oklahoma State, Texas A&M, and Oklahoma.

Brian Kelly is working on taking a four-star cornerback in the heart of Texas. Kobe Black is a 6-foot-1, 190-pound cornerback who plays for Connally High School. The Connally Cadets finished the 2023 season 8-4 with a loss to Jasper in the second round of the playoffs.

LSU currently has 26 commitments for the 2024 recruiting class with three of those commits being cornerbacks. (four-star Ju'Juan Johnson, three-star Wallace Foster and three-star Bernard Causey). Johnson recently broke the Louisiana state record for yards of total offense in a career last Friday.

Black currently has received multiple crystal balls to Texas and the Longhorns are a 95% favorite to land him per On3.

BREAKING: Elite 2024 CB Kobe Black tells me he will announce his Commitment on December 13th The 6’2 190 CB from Waco, TX is the 2nd highest-ranked uncommitted recruit in the ‘24 Class Where Should He Go?👇🏽https://t.co/K3Rfm1xrrG pic.twitter.com/DT8DZ9xWO2 — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) November 29, 2023

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire