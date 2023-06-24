4-star LSU commit flips to Houston

LSU suffered its second decommitment in the 2024 class on Friday night.

Four-star Pearland (Tex.) Shadow Creek linebacker Maurice Williams announced his decommitment from the Tigers. Shortly after, he committed to the Houston Cougars, who are entering their first season in the Big 12.

It’s a huge loss for LSU. As the No. 110 prospect nationally in the 247Sports Composite rankings, he was the second-highest-rated prospect in coach Brian Kelly’s 2024 class. He also plays safety, but his rankings are as a linebacker

Williams is currently in Houston for an official visit, and he received several Crystal Ball projections for the Cougars shortly before his decommitment.

Thank you for everything LSU pic.twitter.com/b9P0porFdI — MAURICE WILLIAMS ll (H3M REAPER) (@luhmo3_) June 24, 2023

I’m staying home. I’m ready to put my city on my back #GoCoogs 🤘🏽 pic.twitter.com/bi8bLu3V7i — MAURICE WILLIAMS ll (H3M REAPER) (@luhmo3_) June 24, 2023

LSU still has three other linebacker prospects committed in the class in Kolaj Cobbins, Xavier Atkins and Dahvon Keys. All of them are four-star prospects, but they all also rank lower than Williams.

The Tigers still have 18 total prospects committed in 2024.

