This 4-star linebacker stopping by Florida next Tuesday

Recruiting is expected to slow down now that the Orange and Blue game has passed, signaling the end of spring football for Florida this year.

But it’s always recruiting season for head coach Billy Napier and staff, and they are still hosting prospects until the next NCAA dead period takes place. One prospect visiting the Gators on Tuesday is four-star linebacker Raul Aguirre, according to Gators Online.

The Fayetteville, Georgia, native is ranked as the 123rd overall prospect and as the ninth-best player at his position, according to the 247Sports composite rankings.

Florida originally presented a scholarship offer to Aguirre on March 28. This will be his first time ever visiting the Swamp.

He has already established a strong relationship with Napier and his coaching staff but Aguirre also has a connection to a player on the Gators roster: Chief Borders. He said Borders and his father have told him about how much they have enjoyed the coaching change so far.

For Aguirre, Napier and inside linebackers coach Jay Bateman have been the main points of contact from Florida.

This spring he has taken visits to Alabama, Ohio State and Nebraska. Aguirre also holds offers from Georgia, Miami, Oregon, Texas, South Carolina, Auburn and Penn State as well as others.

He said he isn’t sure where Florida fits into his recruitment until he makes it down to the Swamp for a visit. Aguirre will obviously find out on Tuesday.

