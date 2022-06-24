This 4-star linebacker split on his final two schools after visit to Florida

June is winding down after a busy month on the recruiting front for Florida football, which welcomed prep recruits from around the state and nation onto campus over the past few weeks. Four-star linebacker Samuel Omosigho out of Crandall (Texas) was among those to make the trek to Gainesville for an official visit, arriving on Monday and departing on Wednesday to conclude his first stop to see what the Orange and Blue has to offer.

The 6-foot-1-inch, 2008-pound linebacker came away impressed with what Billy Napier and Co. have cooking in the Swamp, telling Swamp247 that his visit was “awesome.” He also expounded a bit on what he experienced during his stay.

“I spent a lot of time around the staff and the players. I went to a practice as well, one of their OTA’s to see how they work. Talked to a lot of players and toured their campus. I viewed a lot of the stuff they have at Florida and had a really good time.”

Inside linebackers coach Jay Bateman has been at the forefront of the recruiting effort to get Omosigho into the fold, also spending the most time with him during his stop.

“I really have a lot of respect for him and I think he’s a really good coach,” the young prospect offered. The big message I took away from him is how Florida has a lot to offer and they are a really good program. They play big time SEC ball and are making a new culture with the new staff. They said they are building things from the ground up and that they want me to come be a part of their plan.”

Florida’s only competitor for the Lone Star State linebacker is Oklahoma, which holds a massive advantage geographically over the Gators. Both schools have hosted him on official visits and he is not expected to make any more making his decision, citing that the two schools are neck and neck. However, the Sooners currently hold a wide lead in his recruitment with two crystal ball projections from 247Sports and a 96.1% chance of landing him according to On3’s Recruiting Prediction Machine, while the Gators are given a 2.6% chance by the latter service.

Story continues

Despite the lopsided odds, Omosigho also shared some extremely encouraging words with Swamp247.

“I am not going to lie to you, going into my recruitment I had Florida in my top 10 but I didn’t really expect to like them this much, but I wanted to give them a chance. Going down there, they kind of swept me off my feet because I didn’t expect it to be as good as it was. They had a really good visit with me and they did a really good job on the visit.”

Omosigho is currently ranked No. 412 overall and No. 35 nationally at his position according to the 247Sports composite, while the On3 consensus has him at Nos. 503 and 25, respectively — both of which assign him a three-star rating. 247Sports’ standard assessment ranks him as a four-star linebacker, sitting at No. 20 nationally at his position and No. 43 overall in the state of Texas.

Related

4-star defensive back works out with Florida, sets top 3 schools These 3 new Gators among The Athletic's college football transfers to watch This 4-star defensive lineman has Florida in his top 6 4-star DL target pushes up commitment date after Penn State visit Three Gators cut from team by Napier, fourth on thin ice

List

Dooley's Dozen: 12 seasons Florida began unranked and overachieved

List

Dooley's Dozen: 12 best SEC football games on the 2022 schedule

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.

Let us know your thoughts and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today!