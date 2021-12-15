4-star linebacker Shemar James rejoins Florida’s class on early signing day

After a bumpy recruiting process, Florida secured the signature of four-star linebacker Shemar James, after all. James, a product of Faith Academy in Mobile, Alabama, is the No. 64 player in the 247Sports Composite and No. 7-ranked linebacker. He’s also considered a five-star prospect by rivals.

James committed to Florida on June 20 following an official visit, but midway through the 2021 season amid the Gators’ on-field struggles, he rescinded his pledge on Oct. 20 and reopened his recruitment. He had taken a visit to Georgia the weekend leading up to his decommitment, and though he never committed to the Bulldogs, he was considered a Georgia lean (though Alabama was also in the mix).

4 ⭐️ Lb Shemar James commits to Florida! Another huge get for the gators! #ChosenFew22 pic.twitter.com/gkeqo9ikdW — Sideline2Sideline (@S2SShow) December 15, 2021

An incredibly gifted athlete who also ran track, the 6-foot-2-inch, 212-pound player projects largely as an off-ball interior linebacker. However, he has very good ball skills relative to the linebacker position, per his evaluation from 247Sports’ Gabe Brooks.

All things considered, it’s been a very good early signing day for coach Billy Napier‘s team. Florida opened the day by signing uncommitted four-star cornerback Devin Moore from Naples, and it made waves by signing five-star IMG Academy safety Kamari Wilson — who was also a Georgia lean until he visited UF last weekend. James, alongside Wilson and Oklahoma defensive lineman Chris McClellan are the only top-100 players in Florida’s class.

Now, with James on board, Florida will enter the regular signing period in February with some recruiting momentum on its side.

