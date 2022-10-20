4-star linebacker raves after first game-day visit to Florida

One of the many recruits on campus at the University of Florida over the weekend was 2024 four-star linebacker Kris Jones, and he came away impressed with the game-day atmosphere at the Swamp, according to Gators Online.

The Gators offered Jones over the summer and he quickly made his way to campus once the dead period was lifted at the end of July. This was his first time in town on a game day, though, and a packed house gave him a taste of what an SEC matchup is like. Fraternities wrote his name on banners leading up to the game, and Jones took notice of all the love he was getting from Gainesville.

“It was just amazing,” Jones said. “The students that go to that school know about the recruits and it’s all love around that school.”

As a linebacker, Jones naturally fixated on Florida’s best defensive player, Ventrell Miller. The defense may have its issues, but seeing Miller rack up 10 tackles against LSU should entice any linebacker recruit to consider Florida.

“The linebackers were flying around a lot,” Jones said. “I love the way they play Ventrell Miller. They had him in the middle and then sometimes on the edge.”

Had a great time in the swamp last night can’t wait to get back #GoGators🐊#wontbackdown pic.twitter.com/DwUXxAjhjm — Kristopher C Jones (@bigkris4422) October 16, 2022

It sounds like Jones will return to the Swamp, but Florida has plenty of competition from the Power Five for the Virginia-area linebacker. Maryland, Michigan, Ohio State, Virginia and Virginia Tech are all in close contact with him, and Penn State is getting him for another unofficial visit next week. The Buckeyes also have plans to host Jones in the next few weeks.

Jones is ranked No. 115 overall on the On3 composite and is No. 12 among linebackers in the class of 2024. The 247Sports composite has him a few spots higher at No. 91 nationally and No. 7 at his position.

