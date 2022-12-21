4-Star Linebacker Lewis Carter signs with the Oklahoma Sooners

The early signing period is underway, and the Oklahoma Sooners are beginning to put pen to paper with their 2023 Recruiting Class.

After adding Jaren Kanak, Kobie McKinzie, and Kip Lewis in the 2022 recruiting class, the Oklahoma Sooners are adding three more linebackers in the 2023 class. In addition to Samuel Omosigho and Phil Picciotti, the Sooners received a commitment from Top247 four-star linebacker Lewis Carter. Carter made that commitment official in the early signing period with a national letter of intent for the Oklahoma Sooners.

The Tampa, Fla. native committed to the Oklahoma Sooners back on July 16 with 31 Power Five offers, including Auburn, Clemson, North Carolina, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, LSU, Michigan State, Nebraska, Ohio State, Oregon, Penn State, Tennessee, Texas A&M, and USC.

Carter is the No. 157 prospect in the 247Sports database and is the No. 12 linebacker in the country. He ranks as the No. 38 player in the state of Florida.

An Under Armour All-American, Carter led Tampa Catholic with 9.8 tackles per game and added four sacks and two interceptions in 2022.

A two-way player, Carter plays with speed from the MIKE linebacker position and is a physical player at the point of attack. Carter moves well in pursuit and does a good job diagnosing the play and reacting. He was dynamic as a running back for Tampa Catholic as well, running for 75.5 yards per game and totaling 15 touchdowns on offense.

Story originally appeared on Sooners Wire