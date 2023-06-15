4-star linebacker Joseph Phillips from Booker T. Washington commits to Auburn football

AUBURN — Auburn football is keeping a coveted recruit close to home.

Joseph Phillips, a four-star linebacker out of Booker T. Washington in Tuskegee, announced his commitment to the Tigers on Thursday. He's the No. 125 player in the Class of 2024, according to the 247Sports Composite, and is tabbed as the eighth-best prospect in the state.

The 6-foot-2, 240-pound Phillips chose Auburn over Clemson, Georgia, Tennessee and Texas A&M, each of which was in the top five he released in April.

Phillips is now the second-highest-rated recruit in Auburn's 2024 recruiting class, trailing four-star quarterback commit Walker White out of Little Rock Christian Academy in Arkansas. Phillips and White are joined in the class by four-star running back J'Marion Burnette, four-star safety Kensley Faustin, four-star cornerbacks A'Mon Lane and Jayden Lewis, three-star tight end Martavious Collins and three-star wide receiver Bryce Cain.

Faustin and Cain both committed to Auburn on Tuesday.

Richard Silva is the Auburn athletics beat writer for the Montgomery Advertiser. He can be reached via email at rsilva@gannett.com or on Twitter @rich_silva18.

