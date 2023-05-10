4-star linebacker has Florida among top 3 preferred schools

Florida football made the latest cut for yet another highly-sought prep prospect on Tuesday when four-star linebacker Aaron Chiles out of Olney (Maryland) Our Lady Good Counsel in the 2024 recruiting cycle announced on Instagram his final three preferred schools.

The trio mentioned by the 6-foot-3-inch, 220-pound defender consisted of the Gators, along with the Maryland Terrapins and Michigan Wolverines.

The rising high school senior has made a few visits to Florida’s campus prior and has an upcoming official visit in the Swamp in mid-June. However, Michigan also has an OV scheduled with the Old Line State recruit on the following weekend — representing the only two official visits he has set so far.

Chiles is ranked No. 75 overall and No. 6 at his position nationally according to the 247Sports composite while the On3 industry ranking has him at Nos. 103 and 8 respectively. Michigan currently holds four crystal ball predictions from 247Sports while On3’s Recruiting Prediction Machine agrees, pegging the Wolverines at a 93.6% chance of landing the coveted recruit.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire