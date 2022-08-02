4-star linebacker ‘felt real comfortable’ during recent Florida visit

Billy Napier and his staff made a huge impression on a plethora of top prep prospects over the weekend as Florida football hosted its annual Friday Night Lights and team cookout events to close out the month of July. In attendance was 2023 four-star linebacker Karmelo Overton out of Ozark (Alabama) Carroll, who came away from his second-ever visit to the Swamp quite impressed with what he saw.

The biggest mark made on the 6-foot, 200-pound rising senior so far comes courtesy of inside linebackers coach Jay Bateman, who has led the way in the student-athlete’s recruitment. According to Swamp247’s Blake Alderman, a close connection has been forged between the two.

“I love the man,” he admitted. “I feel like the bond and the connection is all there. Personally, I am really excited to keep things going with him. He’s kind of like an uncle figure that you’ve never had. He’s always checking on me and making sure I am good. We have talked a lot since the first time I was there back in June. He thinks I could be a guy to play some MIKE and WILL. He said he thinks I can be an all-around player. They think I can fit whatever style they would want me to do.”

The linebacker’s overall opinion of the program put together by Napier and Co. also exudes positive vibes, as noted in his comments on his most recent visit.

“It felt real comfortable and real welcoming. They had a family reunion type vibe on campus with their cookout. I didn’t know a majority of the recruits there, but at the cookout, they split us into teams and we did little events. It was a way to make connections. We had a scavenger hunt, we made tik-toks, and then there was like trivia. I felt like we had the best group out there.”

However, despite all of the feel-good talk, the blue-chip prospect has yet to receive an offer from Florida. There appears to be some interest but a scholarship has yet to be extended.

“I know the interest from them is there,” he noted when queried about offer-talk. “I think I am a guy they are watching, but I think things will just work themselves out. I know they don’t have any linebackers, so maybe that is a chance for me. I really like everything about them. At camp and the cookout, they had some of the players there and I was talking to them. They were all real cool. There is just something about The Swamp. It’s just a different feeling.”

While he has yet to make any official visits, he is eyeing a stop-in for the season-opener against the Utah Utes. Otherwise, the Mississippi State Bulldogs and Arizona State Sun Devils are the only other programs he is reportedly in extensive contact with.

Overton is assigned a four-star rating and ranked No. 358 overall and No. 28 at his position in his class nationally according to the 247Sports composite, while the On3 consensus rates him as a three-star prospect and has him at Nos. 428 and 41, respectively. The South Alabama Jaguars are in the lead for his commitment according to On3’s Recruiting Prediction Machine with a 42.7% chance of landing him while the Arkansas Razorbacks are second at 37.4%.

