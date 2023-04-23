4-star legacy linebacker commit sets official visit date with Florida

June is still five weeks away but looking ahead to the start of summer it appears things will be cooking in the Swamp. After grinding away the past few months on the recruiting trail, Billy Napier and Co. is starting to plan out the program’s official visit schedule as prep prospects start to put together their itineraries.

Among those who have set an official visit with the Orange and Blue is four-star legacy linebacker Myles Graham out of Atlanta (Georgia) Woodward Academy, who is the son of former Gators running back Earnest Graham. The 6-foot-1-inch, 212-pound defender recently told Swamp247’s Blake Alderman that he plans on being in Gainesville the second weekend of the month, i.e. June 9-11.

As one might suspect, the younger Graham has spent a significant time on Florida’s campus over the course of his life — including a pair of visits this season. He attended UF’s Junior Day back in January and came back for a weekend visit in mid-March. The coveted linebacker committed to the Gators back in August 2022.

Graham is ranked No. 50 overall and No. 5 at his position nationally according to the 247Sports composite while the On3 industry ranking also has him at Nos. 50 and 5, respectively.

