4-star LB Weston Port plans visit to Georgia

Four-star linebacker recruit Weston Port is planning several visits this spring. Port plays high school football for San Juan Hills High School in San Juan Capistrano, California.

Weston Port plays both basketball and football. Port is a member of the class of 2025. Could he be the next talented linebacker recruit to commit to the University of Georgia?

Port plans to visit Athens on April 6. The 6-foot-1, 215-pound linebacker is the No. 62 recruit in the class of 2025. He’s considered the No. 8 linebacker and No. 10 player in California, per 247Sports.

The four-star linebacker is versatile. Port can play in space and on the edge.

The San Juan Hills star has excellent closing speed. He is an effective and productive pass rusher as well.

🎥 below for coaches that have asked to also see me in space – normally lined up at edge First 2 season totals fr/so –

188 tackles

48 tfls

18.5 sacks

27 hurries

3 ff@sjhhsfootball @FrithRobert @CoachPSilvey

🐎🐎🐎 pic.twitter.com/IAL8n5kZdU — ᴡᴇꜱᴛᴏɴ ᴘᴏʀᴛ (@PortWeston) January 31, 2023

He plans to visit UCLA, Oklahoma, BYU, Georgia, Auburn, Miami and Tennessee this spring.

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire