4-star LB Troy Bowles nearing commitment

Four-star linebacker recruit Troy Bowles plans to make a decision on where he will play college football on July 16 at 9:00 a.m. EDT. Bowles’ top three schools are Georgia, Ohio State, and Oklahoma.

Troy Bowles is projected to commit to the Georgia Bulldogs. Kirby Smart and inside linebackers coach Glenn Schumann have done an excellent job recruiting elite linebackers in the class of 2023. The Dawgs currently already have commitments from the No. 5 linebacker in the rising senior class, Raylen Wilson, and the No. 10 linebacker, CJ Allen. Can the Bulldogs add another elite linebacker in Troy Bowles?

Bowles, who is the son of Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles, is a member of the class of 2023. That means Troy Bowles has a great mind to pick whenever he has a question about football or life. It also helps Bowles have an advanced football IQ at a young age.

The rising senior plays high school football for Tampa Jesuit in Tampa, Florida. Jesuit won a state title last season in the highly competitive 6A division of Florida high school football.

The 6-foot-1, 205-pound linebacker is the No. 44 recruit in the class of 2023 class. Bowles is disruptive and frequently makes critical interceptions, pass deflections and sacks. The four-star prospect is the second-ranked linebacker in his class and the No. 11 recruit in Florida.

The Jesuit linebacker has scholarship offers from some of the best programs in the country including Florida, Alabama, Michigan, Miami and Notre Dame.

The Jesuit multi-sport star plays basketball and runs track. Bowles is an elite athlete that can dunk a basketball despite only being 6-foot-1. As a linebacker, Bowles shows the potential to be formidable in coverage at the college level.

Bowles announced his commitment date when he dropped his top three schools. The elite linebacker received a scholarship offer from Georgia on May 10, 2021.

More!