4-star LB Troy Bowles signs with Georgia

On Wednesday, 4-star linebacker Troy Bowles signed his national letter of intent to play with the Georgia Bulldogs.

Bowles (Tampa, FL) committed to UGA in July, choosing Georgia over Oklahoma and Ohio State.

He is ranked as a four-star recruit and is one of the best linebackers in the class of 2023. Bowles, who is the son of Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles, is ranked as the No. 51 recruit in the country and No. 5 ranked linebacker.

At 6-foot-1 and 205 pounds, 247Sports describes him as “one of the more complete three-down linebacker prospects to come out of Florida recently given his ability to not only take on blocks and blitz, but also cover tight ends and running backs.”

