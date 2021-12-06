4-star LB TJ Dudley de-commits from Oregon Ducks

The second major de-commitment of the day came on Monday afternoon, with 4-star LB TJ Dudley announcing that he will be opening up his recruiting following the news that head coach Mario Cristobal is leaving Oregon and heading to the Miami Hurricanes.

Story continues

Dudley, who is the No. 21 linebacker in the 2022 class, was one of the top recruits for the Ducks this season.

“I sill will be evaluating Oregon as this process continues,” Dudley wrote on Twitter, signaling that he might choose the Ducks once again, based on who they decide to name their next head coach. With early signing day just over a week out, though, it may be tough to get someone in place with enough time to convince recruits to stay in Eugene.

Dudley is the second de-commit for Oregon on Monday, with 4-star QB Tanner Bailey also announcing on Monday that he would be re-opening his recruitment.

List