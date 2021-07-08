4-star LB Sterling Lane names Oregon Ducks inside top-5 with Michigan
While it's not a commitment, the good news the Ducks program received Thursday afternoon is a step towards one.
2022 four-star linebacker Sterling Lane listed the Oregon Ducks inside his final five schools along witn Arizona, Colorado, Oregon State and Michigan.
247Sports composite ranking has Lane as the No. 36 linebacker nationally and No. 320 player overall regardless of position.
The 6'4", 235-pound California native plays at the alma mater of current Oregon superstar Kayvon Thibodraux: Oaks Christian High School in Westlake Village, CA.
Last month, Lane made official visits to Arizona, Oregon State and Colorado.
The Ducks are recruiting linebackers at an unprecedented level, signing two five-stars and two four-stars in the past two cycles. Additionally, Oregon has four-star TJ Dudley and 247Sports four-star Emar'rion Winston committed for the 2022 class.
The 2022 Oregon class currently ranks No. 1 in the Pac-12 and No. 9 nationally.