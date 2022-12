4-star linebacker Raylen Wilson committed to Georgia back in July. On Wednesday, Wilson officially signed to play collegiate football with the Georgia Bulldogs.

Wilson was a one-time Michigan commit, before backing off that pledge in June.

At 6-foot-2 and 213 pounds, he ranks as the nation’s No. 39 overall player and No. 3 ranked linebacker in the class of 2023.

Wilson hails from Tallahassee, Florida.

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire