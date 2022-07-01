4-star LB Raylen Wilson decommits from Michigan

Four-star linebacker recruit Raylen Wilson has decommitted from the Michigan Wolverines. Wilson, a very talented member of the class of 2023, originally committed to Michigan on Dec. 8, 2021.

The four-star linebacker is now expected to commit to the Georgia Bulldogs. Raylen Wilson has recently visited Georgia, Florida, and Michigan. He decommitted from the Wolverines on June 28.

Wilson plays football for Lincoln High School in Tallahassee, Florida. He is rated as the No. 5 linebacker in the country, the No. 15 recruit in the state of Florida, and the No. 73 recruit in the class of 2023.

The four-star linebacker has scholarship offers from elite college football programs like Alabama, Florida, Ohio State, Texas A&M, Notre Dame, and more.

Per 247Sports, the Lincoln standout recorded 139 tackles, five sacks, and two forced fumbles during his junior season.

Wilson has a good frame at 6-foot-2 and weighs 215 pounds. The four-star prospect also runs track. Speed is coveted for modern linebackers in college football and is something that Georgia football places a big priority on.

In fact, Wilson even returns punts for Lincoln High School. He ran a 10.91 second time in the 100-meter event this spring. Raylen Wilson is expected to play in the 2023 Under Armour All-America Game.

Raylen Wilson announced his decommitment from Michigan football via Twitter:

Raylen Wilson’s father, Robert Wilson, is a former Florida A&M and New Orleans Saints receiver.

