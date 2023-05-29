4-star LB puts Oregon amongst top schools; Ducks remain favorites for commitment

The Oregon Ducks are gearing up for a massive month of June when it comes to recruiting visits, and they got a good start over the weekend with a blue-chip player who is trending in their direction.

4-star LB Kamar Mothudi released his top 5 schools ahead of this commitment, with the Ducks listed among them. Others included were Washington, Texas, Utah, and Michigan State.

Oregon is currently the heavy favorite to land Mothudi, who is rated as the No. 173 player in the 2024 class, and No. 17 LB. There have been two crystal ball predictions on 247Sports from Steve Wiltfong and Greg Biggens for Mothudi to commit to the Ducks.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Mothudi has not yet announced when his commitment will come, but Lanning and the Ducks have to feel pretty confident with where they stand.

Kamar Mothudi Recruiting Profile

Twitter

Thank you to all the Coaches who have taken their time to recruit me up to this point and thank you god for putting me in this position. #AG2G @SteezoDsgn pic.twitter.com/UmIJtxBh3a — Kamar Mothudi 4⭐️ (@kamar_mothudi) May 28, 2023

Crystal Ball

Advertisement

Ratings

Stars Rating State Position 247Sports 4 91 CA LB 247Sports Composite 4 0.9206 CA LB Rivals 4 5.8 CA LB ESPN 4 83 CA LB On3 Recruiting 4 89 CA LB

Vitals

Height 6-foot-3 Weight 220 pounds Hometown Valley Village, California Projected Position Linebacker Class 2024

Recruitment

Received Oregon offer on January 11, 2023

Will take official visit to Oregon on June 23, 2023

Highlights

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire