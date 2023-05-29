4-star LB puts Oregon amongst top schools; Ducks remain favorites for commitment

Zachary Neel
·1 min read

The Oregon Ducks are gearing up for a massive month of June when it comes to recruiting visits, and they got a good start over the weekend with a blue-chip player who is trending in their direction.

4-star LB Kamar Mothudi released his top 5 schools ahead of this commitment, with the Ducks listed among them. Others included were Washington, Texas, Utah, and Michigan State.

Oregon is currently the heavy favorite to land Mothudi, who is rated as the No. 173 player in the 2024 class, and No. 17 LB. There have been two crystal ball predictions on 247Sports from Steve Wiltfong and Greg Biggens for Mothudi to commit to the Ducks.

Mothudi has not yet announced when his commitment will come, but Lanning and the Ducks have to feel pretty confident with where they stand.

Kamar Mothudi Recruiting Profile

Twitter

Crystal Ball

Ratings

Stars

Rating

State

Position

247Sports

4

91

CA

LB

247Sports Composite

4

0.9206

CA

LB

Rivals

4

5.8

CA

LB

ESPN

4

83

CA

LB

On3 Recruiting

4

89

CA

LB

 

Vitals

Height

6-foot-3

Weight

220 pounds

Hometown

Valley Village, California

Projected Position

Linebacker

Class

2024

 

Recruitment

  • Received Oregon offer on January 11, 2023

  • Will take official visit to Oregon on June 23, 2023

Highlights

