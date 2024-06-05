4-star LB Noah Mikhail puts Oregon in his top 3 a month ahead of commitment

Noah Mikhail, one of the top-ranked linebackers in the class of 2025, has narrowed his search to three schools — one of which is Oregon —247Sports’s Blair Angulo reported on Tuesday. His other two choices are USC and Texas A&M.

Mikhail has three official visits scheduled this month, one with each of his top three schools. He will come to Eugene on June 14th and on June 30th, he’ll announce his commitment.

247Sports ranks Mikhail as the No. 10 linebacker in his class and a top-100 player overall. At 6 feet 3 inches and 227 pounds, Mikhail has a balanced build that makes him a physical presence in the middle of the field, but he is also rangy enough to cover the wide sides of the field.

Elite linebacker Noah Mikhail from La Verne (Calif.) Bonita has a final three ahead of his official visits which begin this weekend: https://t.co/7rR29Chujn pic.twitter.com/PCmaAxArqK — Blair Angulo (@BlairAngulo) June 4, 2024

The Oregon Ducks have been active in the 2025 recruiting cycle, but most of their success has been on the offensive side of the ball. Of the Ducks’ seven commits, just two are on defense. One of those defenders, Nasir Wyatt, plays the same position as Mikhail. Wyatt is ranked as the No. 13 LB in 2025, so if the Ducks were to bring in Mikhail, they’d be set up well at LB for seasons to come.

