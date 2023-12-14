4-star LB names Georgia football in top 8

2025 four-star linebacker Elijah Melendez included Georgia in his top-8 schools on Thursday.

Melendez’s top schools are Georgia, Ohio State, USC, Alabama, Michigan, Miami, Colorado and Penn State.

A junior at Osceola High School in Kissimmee, Fla., Melendez is rated as the No. 189 recruit in the country, the No. 23 linebacker and the No. 27 player in Florida, according to 247Sports.

The 6-foot-2, 225-pound linebacker holds 38 offers for good reason. His frame and athleticism already points to a bright college career.

⌛️Time is here, let’s do it‼️‼️ GOD is great pic.twitter.com/Tw1rzqeyeD — Elijah melendez (@Babyman3J) December 14, 2023

The Bulldogs currently hold the No. 3 ranked class in the 2025 cycle, with four-star Jadon Perlotte as the only linebacker commit thus far. A pledge from Melendez would be a nice addition for Glenn Schumann and company.

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire