4-star LB Mason Posa puts Oregon football among top schools

We saw Dan Lanning and the Oregon Ducks land an elite group of linebackers in the 2024 recruiting class, and they look to be trying to do it once again.

One of the names that Oregon is after is Mason Posa, the No. 1 ranked player from the state of New Mexico.

Posa stands at 6-foot-3, 210 pounds, and is rated by 247 Sports as the No. 154 overall player in the 2025 class, and the No. 18 LB. He announced his top three schools on Wednesday, putting the Ducks alongside the likes of the Wisconsin Badgers and Texas A&M Aggies.

Posa took a visit to Oregon earlier this year, and will likely return at some point this summer for an official visit.

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire