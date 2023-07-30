4-star LB Kristopher Jones commits to Georgia football

2024 four-star linebacker Kristopher Jones has committed to Georgia over Michigan State and Florida.

Jones (6-foot-2, 220 pounds) announced his decision live with Brooks Austin of Dawgs Daily on Sunday night.

The Fairfax, Va. native is rated as the No. 9 linebacker, the No. 2 player in the state of Virginia and the No. 133 recruit overall in the 2024 class.

Jones is the 25th pledge in Georgia’s class which sits atop the 247Sports recruiting rankings at No. 1 overall.

You can watch Jones’ junior season highlights here.

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire