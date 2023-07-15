4-star LB Kristopher Jones projected to commit to Georgia

Four-star linebacker Kristopher Jones is projected to commit to the Georgia Bulldogs. Jones is a member of the 2024 recruiting class.

Kirby Smart and Georgia football currently hold commitments from 26 recruits in the class of 2024. The Dawgs have a commitment from only one linebacker, so Georgia is looking to add more talent at that position group. Georgia has the No. 1 recruiting class in the nation.

Jones plays linebacker for Fairfax High School in Fairfax, Virginia, which is outside of Washington D.C. The 6-foot-2, 220-pound linebacker is the No. 133 recruit in the country and the No. 9 linebacker. Jones is the second-ranked recruit in Virginia.

The four-star linebacker has five separate predictions to commit to Georgia football, per 247Sports. Jones’ other top contenders are Florida and Michigan State.

Jones is capable of disengaging from blocks and is a great blitzer. The Fairfax standout displayed speed, acceleration, and quickness during an interception return for a touchdown last season.

The elite linebacker makes impact plays on special teams. Kirby Smart loves players that contribute as a special teams player. In 2021, Jones recorded 142 tackles, 26 tackles for a loss, 10 sacks and an interception.

Here’s a look at Jones’ recent June visit to the University of Georgia:

