4-star LB Kolaj Cobbins puts Oregon in top 6 of recruitment

Zachary Neel
·1 min read

The 2024 recruiting cycle is starting to ramp up as the 2023 cycle comes to a close, and the Oregon Ducks have found themselves in a good position when it comes to being able to land a talented linebacker out of Louisiana.

4-star LB Kolaj Cobbins, a 6-foot-3, 200-pounder from down south, recently announced his top 6 schools and kept the Ducks in the mix along with others like LSU, Colorado, Michigan, and others.

Cobbins is rated as the No. 20 LB and No. 205 overall player in the nation per 247Sports.

There is not any record of Cobbins paying a visit to Oregon just yet, but if he is serious about the Ducks then we can expect to see him out in Eugene at some point over the coming year as he continues to narrow down his recruitment.

Kolaj Cobbins’ Recruiting Profile

Twitter

Ratings

Stars

Rating

State

Projected Position

247Sports

4

90

LA

LB

247Sports Composite

4

0.9142

LA

LB

Rivals

4

5.8

LA

LB

ESPN

4

82

LA

LB

On3 Recruiting

3

89

LA

LB

 

Vitals

Height

6-foot-3

Weight

200 pounds

Hometown

Destrehan, Louisiana

Projected Position

Linebacker

Class

2024

 

Top Schools

  • Oregon Ducks

  • Michigan Wolverines

  • Texas Longhorns

  • LSU Tigers

  • Colorado Buffaloes

  • Ole Miss Rebels

Highlights

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire

