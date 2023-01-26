4-star LB Kolaj Cobbins puts Oregon in top 6 of recruitment

The 2024 recruiting cycle is starting to ramp up as the 2023 cycle comes to a close, and the Oregon Ducks have found themselves in a good position when it comes to being able to land a talented linebacker out of Louisiana.

4-star LB Kolaj Cobbins, a 6-foot-3, 200-pounder from down south, recently announced his top 6 schools and kept the Ducks in the mix along with others like LSU, Colorado, Michigan, and others.

Cobbins is rated as the No. 20 LB and No. 205 overall player in the nation per 247Sports.

There is not any record of Cobbins paying a visit to Oregon just yet, but if he is serious about the Ducks then we can expect to see him out in Eugene at some point over the coming year as he continues to narrow down his recruitment.

Kolaj Cobbins’ Recruiting Profile

Twitter

BREAKING: C/O 2024, Elite 4🌟 Linebacker Kolaj Cobbins is down to 6️⃣ Schools! Kolaj is from Destrehan, Louisiana & is currently #205 NATL, (#3 LA) according to 247Sports!

–

Where should he go? 🤔👇 pic.twitter.com/xf4BMoiqU3 — JGP (@jgpvisuals) January 26, 2023

Ratings

Stars Rating State Projected Position 247Sports 4 90 LA LB 247Sports Composite 4 0.9142 LA LB Rivals 4 5.8 LA LB ESPN 4 82 LA LB On3 Recruiting 3 89 LA LB

Vitals

Height 6-foot-3 Weight 200 pounds Hometown Destrehan, Louisiana Projected Position Linebacker Class 2024

Top Schools

Oregon Ducks

Michigan Wolverines

Texas Longhorns

LSU Tigers

Colorado Buffaloes

Ole Miss Rebels

Highlights

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire