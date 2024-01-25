4-star LB Kelvion Riggins will announce his commitment via DCTF YouTube on Friday

Dave Campbell’s Texas Football is hosting another live commitment special this week.

4-star inside linebacker Kelvion Riggins will be announcing his decision on the DCTF YouTube page on Friday at 6 p.m. CT. Riggins is 6-foot-1, 210 pounds and a future 2024 graduate of Forney High School in Texas.

Riggins has 39 total offers but has yet to take an official visit. He has trimmed his list of suitors to a top 10 which includes: Texas A&M, the University of Texas, Baylor, Florida, Georgia, Notre Dame, Michigan, The Ohio State University, Oklahoma and Tennessee.

Despite the Wolverines‘ status as the reigning national champion, they are now without a head coach. According to ESPN senior NFL insider Adam Schefter, Jim Harbaugh agreed to become the new leader of the Los Angeles Chargers on Wednesday night.

As a sophomore in 2022, Riggins was a Texas District 6-5A D-II first-team selection at defensive end. He is also a baller in the classroom with a 4.2 grade point average.

Story originally appeared on Aggies Wire