4-star LB Kamar Mothudi picks Oregon over MSU, Washington, Utah

Michigan State football has lost out on a four-star linebacker prospect to Oregon in back-to-back weeks.

Four-star linebacker Kamar Mothudi committed to Oregon on Tuesday afternoon. Mothudi picked the Ducks over Michigan State, Utah and Washington.

Mothudi ranks as the No. 18 linerbacker and No. 176 overall prospect in 247Sports’ rankings for the 2024 class.

Last week, fellow west coast four-star linebacker Dylan Williams also picked the Ducks over the Spartans. Both Williams and Mothudi hail from California and were strongly considering Michigan State before ultimately picking the more local choice of Oregon.

BREAKING: Four-Star LB Kamar Mothudi has Committed to Oregon! The 6’3 230 LB from Los Angeles, CA chose the Ducks over Utah, Michigan St, & Washington “Thank you for everything you’ve sacrificed, I’m home Mom🏠🦆”https://t.co/oAclG3AvlM pic.twitter.com/ES9jg3sucF — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) July 11, 2023

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire