4-star LB Kamar Mothudi locks in official visit to Michigan State in June

Michigan State football has added another big-time prospect to their official visits guest list in June.

Four-star linebacker Kamar Mothudi has locked in an official visit to Michigan State in June. Mothudi — who hails from Valley Village, Calif. — will be visiting Michigan State on June 9.

Mothudi ranks as the No. 17 linebacker and No. 173 overall prospect in 247Sports’ rankings for the 2024 class. He holds offers from 14 programs, including Michigan State, Texas, Oregon, Washington, Utah, Arizona, Arizona State, Nebraska, Michigan, Cal and Oregon State.

Mothudi will also be taking official visits to Utah (June 2), Washington (June 17), Texas (June 20) and Oregon (June 23) in the next month. He is currently projected to end up as an Oregon Duck, according to a pair of 247Sports crystal ball projections.

✈️ VISIT UPDATE ✈️ Valley Village (Calif.) Campbell Hall linebacker Kamar Mothudi has made some changes to his visit list and now has a final five, per @GregBiggins. VIP💰- https://t.co/PV8tOVkrqL pic.twitter.com/n9dYyCM2lg — 247Sports (@247Sports) May 23, 2023

