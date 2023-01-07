4-star LB Justin Williams places Oregon in top 6; Ducks favorite to land commitment
The Oregon Ducks are in good standing with one of their top defensive prospects in the 2024 class.
On Saturday, 4-star linebacker Justin Williams narrowed his recruitment down to six teams, keeping the Ducks in the mix. This comes a few months after 247Sports’ Steve Wiltfong placed a Crystal Ball prediction for Oregon to land Williams in 2024.
Williams is rated as the No.4 LB in the 2024 class, and the No. 54 overall player in the nation. Standing at 6-foot-2, 205 pounds, Williams has a long list of offers from some of the top schools in the nation.
Should the Ducks be able to close this recruitment and get him to commit to come to Eugene, it could be a massive addition down the road.
Justin Williams’ Recruiting Profile
Top 6 where am im going to land @AggieFootball @oregonfootball @AuburnFootball @uscfb @TexasFootball @TCUFootball pic.twitter.com/8AV0tmannO
— Justin Williams (@Justinwilliamz4) January 7, 2023
Ratings
Stars
Overall
State
Position
247
4
90
TX
LB
Rivals
4
5.8
TX
LB
ESPN
4
84
TX
LB
On3 Recruiting
4
92
TX
LB
247 Composite
4
0.9545
TX
LB
Vitals
Hometown
Conroe, Texas
Projected Position
Linebacker
Height
6-foot-2
Weight
205 pounds
Class
2024
Crystal Ball
Recruitment
Received Oregon Offer on June 2, 2022
Predicted to commit to Oregon on October 24, 2022
Top Schools
Oregon Ducks
USC Trojans
Texas Longhorns
Texas A&M Aggies
TCU Horned Frogs
Auburn Tigers
