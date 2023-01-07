4-star LB Justin Williams places Oregon in top 6; Ducks favorite to land commitment

The Oregon Ducks are in good standing with one of their top defensive prospects in the 2024 class.

On Saturday, 4-star linebacker Justin Williams narrowed his recruitment down to six teams, keeping the Ducks in the mix. This comes a few months after 247Sports’ Steve Wiltfong placed a Crystal Ball prediction for Oregon to land Williams in 2024.

Williams is rated as the No.4 LB in the 2024 class, and the No. 54 overall player in the nation. Standing at 6-foot-2, 205 pounds, Williams has a long list of offers from some of the top schools in the nation.

Should the Ducks be able to close this recruitment and get him to commit to come to Eugene, it could be a massive addition down the road.

Justin Williams’ Recruiting Profile

Twitter

Ratings

Stars

Overall

State

Position

247

4

90

TX

LB

Rivals

4

5.8

TX

LB

ESPN

4

84

TX

LB

On3 Recruiting

4

92

TX

LB

247 Composite

4

0.9545

TX

LB

 

Vitals

Hometown

Conroe, Texas

Projected Position

Linebacker

Height

6-foot-2

Weight

205 pounds

Class

2024

 

Crystal Ball

Recruitment

  • Received Oregon Offer on June 2, 2022

  • Predicted to commit to Oregon on October 24, 2022

Top Schools

  • Oregon Ducks

  • USC Trojans

  • Texas Longhorns

  • Texas A&M Aggies

  • TCU Horned Frogs

  • Auburn Tigers

Highlights

